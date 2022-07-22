Trump just admitted his scheme to overturn his election loss in new statement

As the Jan. 6 select committee presented damning evidence of Donald Trump allowing his violent coup attempt to continue for 187 minutes, Donald Trump basically admitted to seditious conspiracy on his Truth Social website.

In his statement, Trump admitted he wanted Vice President Mike Pence to reject the valid electors in multiple states in violation of the Constitution.

And then he went on to admit the goal was to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.

"This may have proven to be an election-changing event," Trump admitted before attacking Biden.

"What a difference it would have made if state legislatures had another crack at looking at all of the fraud, abuse, and irregularities that have been found," Trump said, even though all his delusions had been thoroughly debunked and laughed out of court by Jan. 6.

As Trump issued his Truth Social statement, the select committee was hearing testimony about his refusal to issue an adequate statement on Jan. 6.