This simple mascarpone cream pie filling is great with any kind of seasonal fruit

This simple filling is great with any kind of seasonal fruit, especially strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, and peaches. — Erin Jeanne McDowell
Vanilla-Mascarpone Cream Pie with Honeyed Fruit
Makes
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients
Crust
- 2 cups sugar cookie crumbs
- Generous pinch of salt
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Finished Pie
- 1 teaspoon gelatin
- 2 tablespoons cold water
- 1 1/4 cups heavy cream
- 1/2 cup vanilla sugar
- two 8-ounce containers mascarpone cheese
- 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Seasonal fruit, cut into large wedges or trimmed and left whole (I used black plums and black currants)
- 2 tablespoons wildflower honey
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375° F. In a medium bowl, stir the cookie crumbs and salt together to combine. Add the butter and mix just until the mixture clumps together. If it looks dry, add an additional 1 tablespoon melted butter.
- Press the cookie mixture into the pie plate evenly. Transfer to the oven and bake until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool completely.
- In a small bowl, bloom the gelatin in cold water for 5 minutes, then melt it in the microwave until liquid.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer, whip the heavy cream on medium-low speed until frothy. Gradually add the vanilla sugar and continue to whip it until it forms soft peaks.
- Add the mascarpone, vanilla extract, and melted gelatin. Mix until the mixture is fully combined and it reaches medium peaks.
- Pour the mascarpone mixture into the cooled cookie crust and spread it evenly. Work quickly, as the mixture will set fast since it is cold. Arrange the fruit on top of the filling.
- In a small pot, warm the honey until very fluid. Gently brush the fruit with the honey. Keep the pie chilled until ready to serve.
