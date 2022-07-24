This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

I'm a big flower lover, but sunflowers are my very favorite, bar none. Maybe it's their bright, sunny color, maybe it's because I'm from Kansas — the sunflower state. This pie is sunny, too — full of juicy cherries and a surprising, rich ganache base. It's great with or without the floral effect (you can bake it as a regular double crust pie, no problem)! — Erin Jeanne McDowell

Black Bottom Cherry "Sunflower" Pie

Yields 1 9-inch pie Prep Time 2 hours Cook Time 50 minutes