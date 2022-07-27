“Explains a lot”: Trump kids’ eulogies at mom’s funeral reveal their dark origin stories

Arwa Mahdawi, a columnist for The Guardian, believes that she's figured out why former President Donald Trump's children turned out — according to her — to be "extremely awful."

In her latest piece, Mahdawi examines the eulogies that the Trump children delivered last week at the funeral of their mother, the late Ivana Trump.

In particular, Mahdawi noted that Donald Trump Jr. painted a portrait of his late mother that was unflattering in the extreme.

"Once, when they were kids, said Donald Jr, his sister Ivanka accidentally destroyed an expensive chandelier," she writes. "Ivanka -- it will shock you to hear -- lied and said it was her brother's fault; Ivana then pulled out a wooden spoon to teach Donald Jr a lesson. He kept insisting that Ivanka was the responsible party, but, by the time he had finally convinced his mother of his innocence, she was 'too tired to deal with Ivanka.'"

Additionally, Mahdawi writes, Trump Jr. told attendees at the funeral that his late mother excelled at "emasculating" him and added that she "could do that with the best of them, and usually it was on purpose."

Ivanka Trump's eulogy was little better, writes Mahdawi, as she claimed her mother once encouraged her to wear shorter skirts, which is not exactly common motherly advice.

Mahdawi wraps up her column by asserting that these stories explain "a lot" about the Trumps' behavior and she muses that "if these kids had had a few more hugs, the world might have been spared the worst of their shenanigans."

