Grilling is the perfect way to cook steak. Kissed by the flames, crusted with salt and pepper. Now I'm gonna be honest here — I never really get a chance to grill, so when I do, I like to make it special. This dish is that for me. Juicy steak with a toasted baguette, lots of butter, and a spicy-tangy giardiniera — chef's kiss. If you're not familiar with giardiniera, let me tell you: It is a must. It's an Italian relish of chopped veggies (usually cauliflower, celery, bell pepper, and onion) pickled in olive oil and vinegar, plus spices. The giardiniera adds acid and crunch to this dish and is so good next to something rich, like steak, which doesn't need more than just oil, salt, and pepper. Keep things simple with a crunchy toasted baguette and some wine. And if you don't have a grill, you can just pan-sear the steak. — Romel Bruno

Grilled Steak with Spicy Giardiniera

Yields 3-4 , plus leftover giardiniera Prep Time 24 hours 30 minutes Cook Time 40 minutes