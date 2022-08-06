12 best grilled shrimp recipes to try before summer is over

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Who said hamburgers, hot dogs, and steaks were the only things worth breaking out the grill for? Even delicate proteins like shrimp can (and should) be cooked on the grill. From spicy, pineapple-topped shrimp tacos to updated classics like garlicky scampi and New England-style shrimp rolls, we've got you covered.

Grilling adds a smoky flavor to whatever dish you're making, but that's not even the best part: You get to enjoy the great outdoors while you cook, even if that just means hanging out in your backyard. After all, summer isn't over yet.

1. Spicy Shrimp

If you're grilling shrimp for the first time, this super-simple dish is a great place to start: Just marinate the shrimp in a sweet-and-spicy mix of Sriracha, garlic, Worcestershire Sauce, and sugar, skewer them, and grill away.

2. Green Gazpacho with Chili Cumin Shrimp

Gazpacho is arguably the best thing to eat on a sweltering August night, especially when the idea of turning on the stove sounds like a nightmare. Bring the chilled, refreshing soup outdoors by pairing it with cumin-spiced shrimp fresh off the grill, which intensifies this soup's summer vibes.

3. Garlic Grilled Shrimp

Garlic, lemon, and shrimp: They're a holy trinity of flavor that's never let us down. Add in a smoky char from the grill, and you've got a winning protein on your hands (and your plate!).

4. Shrimp Tacos Dorados, Al Pastor-Style

Rick Martinez's Sweet Heat-style grilled shrimp tacos take inspiration from al pastor, with charred pineapple and a chunky, spicy salsa.

5. Mint and Prosciutto Grilled Shrimp

Hoping to impress some dinner guests at your next backyard barbecue? Wrapping shrimp with mint leaves and thin slices of prosciutto before they hit the grill will do just that — all while yielding a dish that's still relatively simple to make.

6. J. Kenji López-Alt's Grilled Shrimp Scampi-Ish with Garlic and Lemon

Air-drying and dry-brining make all the difference in this updated take on shrimp scampi, courtesy of Serious Eats' J. Kenji López-Alt.

7. Chimichurri Shrimp

Using a heavy-duty cast iron skillet on the grill means that you can achieve smoky, charred shrimp without worrying about the delicate protein sticking to the grill grates like it often does.

8. Grilled Sambal Shrimp with Peach Salsa

Pair spicy, lime-infused shrimp with a salsa made from in-season peaches, mint, and cilantro, and you've got a dish that's worthy of any summer cookout.

9. Grilled Romesco Shrimp

In 20 minutes flat, you can have intensely flavorful shrimp, doused in a nutty, tomatoey Romesco sauce on the table. Need we say more?

10. Grilled Shrimp Packets with Basil, Garlic and Red Curry Compound Butter

Wrapping shrimp in a foil packet (with butter, curry paste, and garlic) and cooking it on the grill is perhaps the easiest way to achieve the savory, saucy dinner of your dreams — all you need is a loaf of good, crusty bread to mop up every last drop.

11. Grilled and Chilled Shrimp Rolls

Lobster rolls are undeniably delicious — but they're not cheap. Instead of lobster, used grilled shrimp for a New England-style seafood roll that doesn't break the bank.

12. Preserved Lemon and Spring Vegetable Risotto with Grilled Pernod Shrimp

This shrimp recipe — with its peas, asparagus, and mascarpone — marries the best of spring and summer flavors. Preserved lemon adds a touch of funk and makes for a natural pairing with Pernod-marinated shrimp.