"They even broke into my safe": Trump breaks news of FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams . It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was "under siege, raided, and occupied" by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Trump claimed the "unannounced raid" was "prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system, and an attack by radical left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for president in 2024."

The twice-impeached ex-president—who was reportedly not at the Palm Beach resort for the raid—said of the FBI, "They even broke into my safe!"

CNN reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) "declined to comment, as did the White House."

According to Politico, "The FBI and U.S. attorney's offices in Washington and for the Southern District of Florida did not immediately respond to requests for comment."

The DOJ and a congressional select committee are both investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump's speech that day—which featured his "Big Lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen—led to his historic second impeachment.

Read Trump's full statement: