Kevin McCarthy lashes out after Trump raid, vows to target Merrick Garland if GOP win midterms

After seeing that the FBI issued a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Attorney General Merrick Garland to preserve his documents and clear his schedule.

The comment puts Garland on notice that McCarthy and the Republican officials are coming for him if they regain power in Congress in November.

In a statement posted to Twitter Monday evening, McCarthy attacked the Justice Department saying that they reached "an intolerable state of weaponized politicization."

Republicans are measuring the drapes in the Capitol more than three months prior to the election, assuming that they'll take over. They have threatened to then usher in two years of hearings and subpoenas to attack President Joe Biden and his administration.

"When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned," McCarthy said in a statement.

See the statement below: