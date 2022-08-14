Lauren Boebert's neighbors call 911 over family ruckus

Law enforcement officials in Garfield County, Colorado, have released audio recordings of 911 calls they received from neighbors of Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO), complaining her kids were speeding on the street, her husband was driving drunk and he drove over their mailbox and was trying to start a fight.

According to the report from the Denver Post, the altercation happened on Aug 4, and led to a spate of calls requesting deputies respond.

As the Post's Conrad Swanson wrote, "Garfield County Sheriff's deputies decided to let neighbors of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert settle a dispute between themselves and the congresswoman's husband after he reportedly threatened them and destroyed their mailbox. But 911 calls from the incident, obtained by The Denver Post, show just how upset and nervous the neighbors were over their run-in with Boebert's husband, Jayson Boebert."

According to the report, a neighbor asked one of Boebert's sons to stop speeding down the street in a dune buggy, which set off a dispute that then escalated.

One caller to 911 stated, "He's going like 50 miles an hour and this is a residential lane, there's kids. We tried to stop him, and he'd just freakin' cuss at us and just left."

Another complained about Boebert's husband and the GOP lawmaker, telling the dispatcher, "I'm sure he's loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She's loaded. They all have guns. He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight."

The report adds, "Jayson Boebert did not respond to a message seeking comment, nor did the second neighbor. However, over the phone, the second neighbor told the 911 dispatcher that Jayson Boebert had driven to their house with his son 'trying to claim that someone took a swing at his kid and nobody did.'"

Listen to the audio below: