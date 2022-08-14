RECIPE

Sweet white vinegar and parsley are the keys to these lemony grilled chicken skewers

Break out this simple, all-purpose marinade while it's still grilling season

By Ashlie D. Stevens

Published August 14, 2022 5:31PM (EDT)

Grilled chicken skewers with Bianca Sweet White Vinegar (Carandini)

Carandini is one of the oldest noble families of Modena, and they have been producing fine vinegar since 1641. This isn't your typical supermarket white vinegar (you know, the kind that works just as well as a cleaning solution base as a kitchen staple). Carandini's Bianca Sweet Wine Vinegar has a bright, honeyed flavor that lends a delicate sweetness to dishes. 

It's especially appealing in marinades, like the kind used on these grilled chicken skewers. The acidity of the sweet white vinegar is offset by a simple mixture of extra virgin olive oil, salt and ground pepper. That's all that's needed. 

Mimic the brightness of the marinade by making a punchy, lemony parsley sauce — which is tasty enough that it's worth making extra to drizzle on other dishes, like grain bowls or grilled fish, throughout the week. 

Grilled Chicken Skewers with Bianca Sweet White Vinegar

Courtesy of Carandini  

Yields
5 servings
Prep Time
40 minutes
Cook Time
20  minutes

Ingredients

5 medium-sized chicken breasts
2 tablespoons, plus one teaspoon of Carandini Bianca Sweet White Vinegar 
4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
Parsley, finely chopped 
Salt and pepper to taste
1 lemon 
Fresh aromatic herbs to garnish

 

Directions

  1. Combine 2 tablespoons of Carandini Bianca Sweet White Vinegar, 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, and a pinch of salt and ground black pepper in a large bowl.
  2. Cut the chicken breast into medium-sized cubes. Then, add the chicken cubes into the large bowl, and mix with the marinade. Let chill in the fridge for 30 to 40 minutes. 
  3. Thread the marinated chicken cubes onto wooden skewers and cook on a very hot grill. Grill on all sides until the meat is fully cooked and golden, 15 to 20 minutes total. 
  4. Mix parsley with a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and a teaspoon of Carandini Bianca Sweet White Vinegar. Add a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the cooked chicken skewers. 
  5. Serve the chicken skewers hot, and enjoy!

