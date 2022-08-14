Sweet white vinegar and parsley are the keys to these lemony grilled chicken skewers

Carandini is one of the oldest noble families of Modena, and they have been producing fine vinegar since 1641. This isn't your typical supermarket white vinegar (you know, the kind that works just as well as a cleaning solution base as a kitchen staple). Carandini's Bianca Sweet Wine Vinegar has a bright, honeyed flavor that lends a delicate sweetness to dishes.
It's especially appealing in marinades, like the kind used on these grilled chicken skewers. The acidity of the sweet white vinegar is offset by a simple mixture of extra virgin olive oil, salt and ground pepper. That's all that's needed.
Mimic the brightness of the marinade by making a punchy, lemony parsley sauce — which is tasty enough that it's worth making extra to drizzle on other dishes, like grain bowls or grilled fish, throughout the week.
Courtesy of Carandini
Ingredients
5 medium-sized chicken breasts
2 tablespoons, plus one teaspoon of Carandini Bianca Sweet White Vinegar
4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
Parsley, finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
1 lemon
Fresh aromatic herbs to garnish
Directions
- Combine 2 tablespoons of Carandini Bianca Sweet White Vinegar, 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, and a pinch of salt and ground black pepper in a large bowl.
- Cut the chicken breast into medium-sized cubes. Then, add the chicken cubes into the large bowl, and mix with the marinade. Let chill in the fridge for 30 to 40 minutes.
- Thread the marinated chicken cubes onto wooden skewers and cook on a very hot grill. Grill on all sides until the meat is fully cooked and golden, 15 to 20 minutes total.
- Mix parsley with a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and a teaspoon of Carandini Bianca Sweet White Vinegar. Add a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the cooked chicken skewers.
- Serve the chicken skewers hot, and enjoy!
