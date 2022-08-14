Sweet white vinegar and parsley are the keys to these lemony grilled chicken skewers

Carandini is one of the oldest noble families of Modena, and they have been producing fine vinegar since 1641. This isn't your typical supermarket white vinegar (you know, the kind that works just as well as a cleaning solution base as a kitchen staple). Carandini's Bianca Sweet Wine Vinegar has a bright, honeyed flavor that lends a delicate sweetness to dishes.

It's especially appealing in marinades, like the kind used on these grilled chicken skewers. The acidity of the sweet white vinegar is offset by a simple mixture of extra virgin olive oil , salt and ground pepper. That's all that's needed.

Mimic the brightness of the marinade by making a punchy, lemony parsley sauce — which is tasty enough that it's worth making extra to drizzle on other dishes, like grain bowls or grilled fish, throughout the week.

Grilled Chicken Skewers with Bianca Sweet White Vinegar

Courtesy of Carandini

Yields 5 servings Prep Time 40 minutes Cook Time 20 minutes