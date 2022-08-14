This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

These tasty pastries are a homemade version of something I've dreamed about since childhood. My mom never let me buy those pastries in the freezer section, but I was in love from the first time I snuck a bite at a friend's house. This version is filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread, but you could also substitute it for another favorite creamy spread, like nut butter or cookie butter. If you want to imitate the packaged stuff, skip the optional folds I recommend in step 4 — but if you're as big a fan of flakes as I am, the end result is delightfully worth it. — Erin Jeanne McDowell

Watch this recipe

Yields 5 pastries Prep Time 2 hours Cook Time 40 minutes