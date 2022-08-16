Legal expert: Giuliani “should expect to be indicted” after learning he’s “target” of Georgia probe

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been informed that he is now the target of a criminal probe related to election interference in the state of Georgia, according to New York Times reporter Danny Hakim.

Giuliani, the former Republican mayor of New York City, was a central figure in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In recent weeks, Giuliani has been involved in a dispute with the Fulton Country District Attorney's office over whether he will testify before a special grand jury in its probe of the Trump campaign's efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's win in the Peach State.

According to the New York Times, Giuliani is scheduled to testify before the grand jury on Friday.

According to former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, Giuliani officially being labeled a target of the investigation makes it very likely that he will face criminal charges.

"'Target' is a term prosecutors use to indicate that they are likely to indict someone," Mariotti explains on Twitter. "It has a specific meaning in this context. If Giuliani has in fact been told that he is a target of the Georgia investigation, he should expect to be indicted."