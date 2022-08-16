“The country is so exhausted”: Laura Ingraham thinks voters may be ready to “turn the page” on Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, a substantial supporter of former President Donald Trump, recently suggested that Americans might be prepared to move on as she argued a fresh Republican presidential candidate may fair better in 2024.

The television anchor made her remarks during a recent discussion with podcaster Lisa Boothe. When she appeared on Boothe's show, she admitted that she believes it may be time "to turn the page."

"People conflate Trump with people's overall sense of happiness in the country. Donald Trump's been a friend of mine for 25 years, and I'm always very open about this on my show. But, you know we'll see whether that's what the country wants," Ingraham said during an appearance on Boothe's podcast.

"The country I think is so exhausted," she added. "They're exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it's time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump's policies, who's not Trump."

According to Ingraham, Trump's play on populism in previous years may not be as appealing among voters in 2024. "The other problem is that it's really not about Trump, right, this is about the views that Trump now brought to the floor for the Republican Party," Ingraham said.

"They don't like his views, they don't like the fact that he called out the military for their failures, that he wanted us to pull out of Iraq and Afghanistan," she added. "That he wanted to treat China and our trade relationship with China in a much — it was smarter, but much different way than the globalists preferred. And they certainly didn't like the fact that he sent all those illegal immigrants back to Mexico with that Remain in Mexico."

Ingraham's remarks come soon after Trump's Mar-a-Lago property was searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).