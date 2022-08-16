“The scope is mind-blowing”: Trump allies’ voting system breach is “way beyond what we thought”

Donald Trump's lawyers directed computer experts to copy sensitive data from Georgia election systems as part of a broad and well-organized effort to access voting equipment in multiple states.

Emails and other records obtained by the Washington Post show lawyers asked the forensic data firm Atlanta-based SullivanStrickler to access election systems in at least three key states, and attorneys for voting-security activists and Georgia voters said the documents confirmed the state's election system had been copied.

"The breach is way beyond what we thought," said attorney David D. Cross, who is representing the plaintiffs. "The scope of it is mind-blowing."

The documents show attorney Sidney Powell dispatched a team to Michigan to copy a rural county's election data and then helped arrange for them do that in the Detroit area, and a Trump campaign attorney sent the team to Nevada, and SullivanStrickler experts copied data from a Dominion voting system in Coffee County, Georgia, on Jan. 7, 2021.

A criminal investigation is underway in Michigan against several individuals whose names appear in the newly revealed documents, and Mesa County clerk Tina Peters is under indictment in Colorado on felony charges including conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant.

SullivanStrickler was permitted by courts to examine voting equipment in at least two counties, although details about those efforts have not yet been made public, and the new documents show Powell's group discussed and paid for elections-systems data -- and the plaintiffs intend to provide those records to the FBI and state and local elections officials.