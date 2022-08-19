Marjorie Taylor Greene rolls out "Protect Children’s Innocence Act"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene launched her new "Protect Children's Innocence Act" on Friday which details that anyone who "knowingly performs any gender-affirming care on a minor" is guilty of a class C felony, carrying a punishment of 10 to 25 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, per a statement given by Greene's office.

In addition to pressing a criminalizing thumb on those providing gender-affirming care to trans youth, the new Act also looks to "prohibit using federal funds for gender-affirming health care, including in Affordable Healthcare Act plans and bar colleges and universities from offering instruction on gender-affirming care."

Expressing her thoughts on what prompted the Act during an appearance on the Fox News show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday, Greene said "When it comes to gender-affirming care, which is really child abuse, this is actually an assault and it's child abuse . . . This practice should never happen. It's so disgusting and appalling … this needs to be illegal."

Following her appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Greene tweeted out the official announcement for her legislation.

"Thank you for speaking out about this and being factual in describing what's going on," replied DeSantis' Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw. "Such a travesty. Their brains aren't fully developed to make these life changing decisions."

So far the "Protect Children's Innocence Act" is co-sponsored by 14 other Republicans, many of whom were tagged in a tweet from Greene in which she shared pages of the new legislation.

"All people, including transgender young people, deserve access to health care that helps them live safe and healthy lives," said Dr. Kellan E. Baker, executive director and chief learning officer of the Whitman-Walker Institute in a statement shared by The Advocate. "This attack makes clear that the federal government must finalize and implement expanded nondiscrimination protections under the Affordable Care Act to ensure that all people, including transgender people, have a fair opportunity to access the health care they need."