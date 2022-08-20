Who is the killer in "Bodies Bodies Bodies"? (Spoilers)

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is now playing in theaters nationwide, a Gen Z whodunnit with a couple of really standout performances. The A24 film stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, and Myha'la Herrold as friends getting together to party the nights away. But when they start playing what's meant to be an innocent game, they learn it has fatal consequences.

The 95-minute horror-comedy is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 91% critic score at the time of this writing. We'd highly recommend you watch it if you're in need of many laughs and screams.

Spoilers ahead for "Bodies Bodies Bodies"

Though "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a pretty quick movie, there are several twists and many suspects. After the group of friends decide to play their game, called Bodies Bodies Bodies, they're shocked to find their friend David (Davidson) dead outside by the pool. His throat is cut, signaling to the girls that he was murdered. Panicking, the women don't know what to do. They don't have any service to call for help because the power goes out, and their only car's battery dies.

Almost immediately, the girls start pointing fingers, first accusing Alice's (Sennott) boyfriend Greg (Pace) who she brought along despite only knowing him for about two weeks. Others speculate it could've been their friend Max (Conner O'Malley), as he left the house after confessing his love for Emma (Wonders) the night prior, who just happens to be David's girlfriend.

It's a tough one to figure out, and everyone ends up looking suspicious in one way or another. But in the end, we do get all the answers.

Is there a killer in "Bodies Bodies Bodies"?

By the film's end, we find out that there's actually no killer after all! All of the deaths are accounted for after Sophie and Bee find David's phone out by the pool and watch the TikTok he was making at the time of his death. In the video, David attempts to open a champagne bottle with a sword, something Greg is able to do seamlessly at the start of the film. But David can't figure it out, and he ends up accidentally slicing his throat with the sword.

Here's how all the deaths happen:

David – Accidentally kills himself with a sword

Greg – Killed by Bee in what she thinks is self-defense

Emma – Falls down the stairs

Alice – Accidentally shot while fighting for a gun

Jordan – Falls off the balcony onto a glass table while fighting with Bee and Sophie

In the final moments of "Bodies Bodies Bodies," Max finally shows up and asks Sophie and Bee what happened. They've certainly got a lot of explaining to do as the sole survivors.

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is now playing in theaters.