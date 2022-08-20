Reactions roll in after Kari Lake endorses Jew-hating Jarrin Jackson

On Wednesday, Jarrin Jackson, an Oklahoma state Senate candidate with a history of making racist and anti-gay remarks, announced that he's being backed by Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor. Following Jackson's announcement, many took to Twitter to weigh in on how his questionable beliefs will affect his campaign and/or his time in the Senate, should he win.

"I am honored to be endorsed by the #AmericaFirst (and Trump-endorsed) warrior who drained the McCain swamp in Arizona and is now the GOP nominee for governor in Arizona - Kari Lake," Jackson said on Twitter.

"We need fighters in EVERY state that's why I'm proud to endorse Jarrin Jackson for Oklahoma state senate," Lake said in her endorsement. "Jarrin is an America First patriot and does so much to advance our America First movement. RINOs & the Soros media attack him relentlessly because he's over the target. Jarrin is a winner."

In the days following Lake's decision to back Jarrin, the internet flooded with reminders of Jarrin's personal views and past statements regarding racial, religious, and LGBTQ+ issues.

"Oklahoma state Senate candidate Jarrin Jackson, who says "Jews will go to hell," "I'm not beholden to Jews or any other group" and "I ain't owned by the Jews," announced an endorsement yesterday from Kari Lake," tweeted journalist Jeremy Duda.

Investigative reporter Eric Hananoki reacted to the news by sharing a video of Jarrin from last year in which he discusses "Jews taking over the world."

Another person on Twitter linked to a Queerty article from June 2022 in which a video is shared of Jarrin saying "Being gay is gay. It's the most disgusting, despicable, stupid, thing ever."

"Only reason Kari Lake supports an antisemite or a homophobe for office is because she is both," says Ruben Gallego, U.S. Representative for Arizona's 7th congressional district."

Reacting to the public reminders of his past statements, Jarrin seems relatively unfazed.

"I am getting smeared because they fear me. Their smears are lies," Jarrin said on Twitter Saturday morning. "We are going to stand up to Joe Biden, China, Soros, Big Tech and the Fake News when I get in office. I will protect our guns, protect our kids, secure our borders, secure our elections, expand oil and gas & will take our land back from China. That is why they fear me. They don't really fear me, they fear you. I'm just breaching the gap so that the people can have their government back."