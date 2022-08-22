Arkansas cops caught on video brutally beating man and slamming his head into cement

The three officers were suspended pending an investigation

By Bob Brigham

Published August 22, 2022 12:30PM (EDT)

Three law enforcement officers were suspended after a video allegedly showed them beating a man outside a convenience store.

Crawford County Sheriff James Damante told Fox 16 that the video shows two of his deputies and on Mulberry Police officer.

The sheriff discussed the video in a Facebook post.

"In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation," Damante wrote.

"I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter," he wrote.

Fox 16 reported, "police can be heard telling the bystander to back away from the area and pointed away after slamming the man's face to the ground."


