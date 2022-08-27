Alan Dershowitz grilled on massages at Jeffrey Epstein’s house

In late August, law professor Alan Dershowitz appeared on HillTV's "Rising" to promote his new book, "The Price of Principle: Why Integrity Is Worth the Consequences." But Dershowitz grew angry and defensive when HillTV interviewers Ryan Grim, Emily Jashinsky, and Robby Soave asked him about his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier who was facing federal sex trafficking charges involving minors when he was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019.

HillTV noted that December 2000 travel records found on Epstein's plane mentioned a "massage" that was scheduled for "AD." Dershowitz told HillTV, "That was in my wife's calendar. My wife scheduled a massage."

Sounding increasingly angry, Dershowitz continued, "If you think my wife scheduled a massage with an under-age sex slave, then you'll believe anything."

When an interviewer started to calmly speak, Dershowitz angrily told him, "Let me finish. Let me finish. Let me finish. Let me finish. I was a visiting scholar at NYU. My wife had a professional masseuse. We have checks, canceled checks proving that the massage occurred, when it occurred, who it occurred with. And I've had very, very few massages in my life — one at Jeffrey Epstein's house by a middle-aged woman who gave me a shoulder and neck massage, which I hated. I called up my wife and complained about it immediately."

Dershowitz continued, "No, I've done nothing wrong. If you want to put me on trial here, you have to give me an opportunity to fully explain. You will not be able to make just charges against me."

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan, posting video of the interview on Twitter, quoted the "Let me finish. Let me finish" part.

Watch the video below: