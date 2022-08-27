How to make Hong Kong-style egg sandwiches, according to Lucas Sin

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

I have vivid memories of my father waking up early and going to cha chaan tengs, or Hong Kong diners, and asking for scrambled eggs on untoasted white bread. They're beautiful: a thick, stacked layer of custardy eggs that can only be found in Hong Kong, between fluffy, gently sweet milk bread.

This dish is relatively simple, of course, but it's a wonderful context in which we can learn the Hong Kong scrambled egg technique. It's a short 10-second technique that includes whipping eggs with a touch of potato starch, oil, milk and salt, then folding gentle layers over each other.

I'm also introducing here two popular variations: corned beef and "satay" beef. The two versions speak to the amalgamation of cultures that is Hong Kong diner cooking, which has an interesting history. Finally, a classic Hong Kong variation features corned beef that's crisped and rendered before being folded into the egg for the sandwich. It's a favorite of mine that ties together Hong Kong and America's wonderful, mutual love of shelf-stable meats. — Food52

Watch this recipe

Hong Kong Egg Sandwich from Lucas Sin

Yields 1 servings Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 15 minutes