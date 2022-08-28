The best travel mugs go beyond stainless steel

Salon Marketplace is home to all of our recommendations to you. If you make a purchase from one of our recommendations, Salon may collect a share of those sales.

The best travel mugs are the ones that are a joy to drink out of without being a burden to carry around. And since every decent mug these days will keep your beverage hot or cold longer than you need it to, there's no reason to settle for stainless steel or plastic — even if that's not something you're typically picky about.

Fellow's ceramic-lined Carter Mug was a niche product when it launched. The original Everywhere model is a lot thicker than most drinkware, and the only lid on offer was a simple screw-top. Those choices were made to maximize the coffee-drinking experience, but they didn't lend themselves to taking the Carter further than the next room.

Fast forward to today, and the Carter is available in the aptly named Move shape at 8-, 12- and 16-ounce volumes and with three different lids — including the Slide-Lock shown above — as well as a splash guard for lidless drinking. The newly-released Slide-Lock lid offers the one-handed ergonomic operation and reliable seal essential to commuting. Most days for walking, however, my dog and I reach for my 16-ounce Carter Move with 360-degree Sip Lid, which maintains temperature while being usable anytime from any side.

With an increasing lineup of lid options and sizes (and a revolving door of fun colors and collaborations), Fellow has taken the Carter from a coffee enthusiast-only product to the most versatile, no-compromise mug on the market. The only drawback is that the mug and lids are all hand-wash only. With a decade's worth of travel mugs I've tested in the cupboard, the Carter Move is my go-to.

The Move range is priced from $27.50 to $35 with the lid of your choice, depending on the size. All the lids can be purchased separately for $10 each, and bundle discounts are available, as well.

I know I said most travel mugs these days have temperature retention on lock, but there's a case where you may want to make an exception. You could argue that the best travel mug is the one you have with you, and Stojo's collapsible cups and containers fold down to be pocketable, clippable and just forgettable once tossed in your bag.

Starting at an impulse purchase/stocking stuffer price of $12 for an 8-ounce cup and available in sizes up to 24-ounces and more than 20 colors, there's a Stojo for everyone looking to make sure they never need to use another disposable cup or straw.

