Clinton destroys Trump’s false equivalency over his classified docs scandal: “That’s right: zero”

Former United States Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has weighed in on the ongoing drama surrounding the trove of classified documents that were seized from ex-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Palm Beach, Florida on August 8th.

Trump and his Republican defenders have crafted a catalog of excuses for his behavior, including attempting to equate his clandestine collection of sensitive materials with the investigation into Clinton's private email server during the 2016 campaign.

Clinton was cleared of intentional wrongdoing by then-FBI Director James Comey, who went on to throw a wrench into the 2016 election when he announced in October of that year that a laptop belonging to disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., contained Clinton-related emails. Although that too wound up being a nothing burger, many people believe that Comey's untimely update handed the election to Trump.

On Tuesday, Clinton explained in a Twitter thread why Trump World's comparison to her State Department emails is false.

"I can't believe we're still talking about this, but my emails… As Trump's problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There's even a 'Clinton Standard.' The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified," wrote Clinton.

"Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails. Trump's own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails. That's right: ZERO," she continued.

"By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started," Clinton added. "I'm more tired of talking about this than anyone, but here we are. If you're interested in the facts, you can read more here: How Many Of 'Her Emails' Were Classified? Actually, Zero."