The Trump-appointed judge who issued the highly controversial ruling to appoint a special master to review government documents recovered by the FBI when agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago

"Well thanks to Donald Trump and the Republican Party adopting Trumpian attitudes, we now tonight know the name of the next Republican nominee for the United States Supreme Court," MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell said.

"If Donald Trump is the next Republican president, then his shortlist for the Supreme Court will only include one name," he predicted. "That is probably also the case for Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, if he is the next Republican president, including the fact that name comes from Florida."

"This future Supreme Court nominee is young enough to remain at the top of the Republican shortlist for the Supreme Court for as long as it takes for another Republican to win the Electoral College," he continued. "This future Supreme Court nominee is about 20 years away from turning 60. "

"Aileen Mercedes Cannon publicly applied for the job of Supreme Court justice, in writing, yesterday, in a 24-page opinion ordering a so-called special master to examine all of the evidence seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's home in Florida," O'Donnell said. "Judge Aileen Mercedes Cannon, who was appointed to a federal judgeship in the last months of Donald Trump's presidency, is now only in her second year as a federal judge. And has suffered a great deal of what she would call reputational harm."

O'Donnell went on to argue that Trump could not suffer reputational harm after all his scandals and included an anecdote from the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola film "The Godfather."

