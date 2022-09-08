Watch: Steve Bannon, forced to surrender to authorities, suffers a public melt down

Bannon was first pardoned by Trump — then he received a new conviction for refusing to cooperate with Jan. 6 probe

By David Edwards

Published September 8, 2022 10:50AM (EDT)

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks to the media as his lawyer Matthew Evan Corcoran looks on after his trial for contempt of Congress began at the U.S. District Courthouse on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks to the media as his lawyer Matthew Evan Corcoran looks on after his trial for contempt of Congress began at the U.S. District Courthouse on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon claimed he was being persecuted as he surrendered to New York authorities in connection to a fund-raising operation that claimed it would build a wall on the southern border.

In video shared by ABC on Thursday, Bannon is greeted by an officer as he arrives at the courthouse in New York.

The video shows Bannon ranting about the "irony" of a New York City delegation visiting the border on the same day that he is indicted.

"They're persecuting people!" he shouts in the video.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is expected to hold a press conference at 1:00 PM — just minutes before Bannon's arraignment.

Watch the video below or at this link.


