“Something weird is going on”: Speculation swirls as Trump abruptly flies to DC still in golf shoes

YouTuber Andrew Leyden was on his way to catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the Pentagon on Sunday evening when he received word from independent aircraft trackers that former President Donald Trump's private Cessna Citation II jet had taken off from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in what appears to be an unannounced trip to the nation's capital.

Leyden redirected his car to Dulles and recorded Trump's plane taxiing just after it touched down. A motorcade was waiting for his arrival.

After some luggage was unloaded, a bedraggled Trump disembarked down the stairs. Curiously, he was still wearing golf shoes and carrying a hat, as if he was abruptly taken off his course in Bedminster. What is also unusual is that Trump has not uttered a word on his fake Twitter app Truth Social.

The footage caught the attention of author Allison Gill, the owner of the popular Twitter account Mueller, She Wrote.

"Something weird is going on," she tweeted. "No one - and I mean no one - knows why Donald has arrived in DC tonight, looking disheveled in golf clothes. It could be something totally inconsequential, but something tells me it's not."

Gill was not alone. Ex-federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner was also intrigued.

"I'd settle for a negotiated self-surrender to be arraigned," he wrote. "Probably too much to hope for."

Gill agreed.

"That's actually what I'm thinking here. But I feel like I'm being dramatic," she replied.

Wajahat Ali of The Daily Beast expressed skepticism about that.

"Dude will never self-surrender," he said.

Gill was unsure.

"For a deal he might. But this is so weird. No one knows what he's doing there," she stressed.

But there were other ideas too. User Jet Maier wondered if the Federal Bureau of Investigation was preparing to execute another search warrant, only this time at Trump International Golf Club in Sterling.

"If he's going to his golf course, he may have gotten word it's being searched, or going to be, and rushed there, post haste," they speculated.

"That is actually a really reasonable explanation," responded Gill.

Twitter user John Gavin, meanwhile, suggested that Trump could be in town for medical reasons.

"Walter Reed?" he asked, referring to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Gill doubted it.

"Donald would not fly out of state to go to Walter Reed," she opined. "If he were going to the hospital, he would go to the nearest hospital and receive treatment there. The government reimburses the hospital when government folk need emergency treatment."

Gill then conceded that "it could be something totally boring. It's just weird no one knows."

More reactions here.

Watch below or at this link.