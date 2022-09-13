“So unfortunate”: Even Trump’s allies think he majorly screwed up with his special master choice

Many Democrats, along with Never Trump conservatives, have been lambasting federal Judge Aileen Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee, for granting Trump's request for a special master in the investigation of the documents that he was storing at Mar-a-Lago before a FBI search on Monday, August 8. Nonetheless, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), under Attorney General Merrick Garland, has said that it will support one of the people Trump has in mind as a special master: Raymond Dearie, a retired U.S. district judge and Ronald Reagan nominee.

But while the Biden DOJ is going along with Trump's Dearie recommendation, Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo expressed her opposition during a Tuesday, September 13 segment — and Rep. Chris Stewart, a Utah Republican and member of the House Intel Committee, agreed with her.

Bartiromo, a relentless Trump defender, noted, "If approved, former Judge Raymond Dearie of New York's Eastern District would be in charge of determining which documents seized from the president's Florida home last month should be shielded from federal prosecutors." And she went on to attack Dearie for being one of the judges who "signed off on FISA warrants to surveil former Trump adviser Carter Page" in 2016.

Stewart told Bartiromo, "It's so unfortunate to me that out of the, what, dozens or hundreds of potential candidates, that they ended up with this individual."

Watch the video below or click here.