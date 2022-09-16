Legal expert surprised Trump lawyers “went along with” special master pick — it could back backfire

CNN legal analyst Paul Callan had nothing but praise for retired Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed this week by Judge Aileen Cannon to serve as special master to oversee documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

However, Callan also found himself surprised that Trump lawyers would agree with Dearie, who has a reputation for fairness.

Specifically, Callan called Dearie "an excellent choice" and said that it was "very surprising that Trump lawyers went along with this."

"He is a FISA judge, has been involved in some rulings that were adverse to Trump in prior investigations," said Callan. "He is a fair guy, he is a bright guy, he can take fighting parties and get them together and settle cases. Tremendous respect."

Callan also predicted that Dearie would not let Trump and his lawyers play games with the aim of stalling or delaying the DOJ's investigation into the documents Trump had stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"He will get it done fast, that's my bet," he emphasized.

Watch the video below or at this link.