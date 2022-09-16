Patagonia founder donates entire company to fight against climate change

Yvon Chouinard, founder of the popular outdoorsy clothing and accessories brand, Patagonia, has announced that he's donating his entire company to help fight against climate change.

Launched over 50 years ago, the company is now worth upwards of $3 billion and will be transferred over to a collective that will oversee that all non reinvested profits will be put to use as Chouinard intends.

In a statement published on the Patagonia website on Wednesday, Choiunard says: