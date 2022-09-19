Mike Lindell says he “prayed” for GOP to lose because it would prove him right about voter fraud

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed over the weekend that he was secretly praying for Democrats to win two Senate elections in Georgia in early 2021 on the grounds that it would lend credence to his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen.

The Macon Telegraph reports that Lindell told a crowd of Trump supporters over the weekend that he asked God to help Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Jon Ossoff win their races against two incumbent Republicans so that people would take his claims about voter fraud seriously.

"All of a sudden, I started praying," said Lindell. "I go, 'God, please let them take both of these [Senate seats].'"

Lindell said it would have been smart for Democrats to win only one of the Senate races to throw Republicans off their scent, but he said they got greedy by taking both, which made all Republicans believe the election was rigged.

"You all know exactly where you were when they stole them both," Lindell said. "And everyone's going 'what are we going to do? Maybe there was election crime.'"

In fact, many Republican strategists blame former President Donald Trump for costing the party both Senate seats by repeating his baseless allegations of voter fraud, thus discouraging many of his own voters from taking part in the election.