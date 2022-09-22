Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Mitch McConnell out of the picture

On Wednesday's edition of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and outlined how she believes voters in Arizona could end his career.

This comes as McConnell has butted heads with Trump on candidate choices in key races around the country, and in particular pulled all support from the far-right Senate candidate in Arizona, venture capitalist Blake Masters.

"Give us your thoughts and observations," said Bannon.

"Well I have to say I was so happy hearing you interview Doug Mastriano and Mark Finchem," said Greene. "You know how much I love Kari Lake, and I'm so happy that you bring these candidates on, because these are the candidates that America is going to elect. And you know what, Steve? Everyone knows this nation is, we're about to have a complete revival. Because Americans know who our identity is. We are a Christian nation, we are a country of nationalism, we care about our borders, we care about our economy, we care about our children."

Greene then argued that Masters, if elected, could be a deciding vote to deny McConnell another term as Republican Leader.

"I have a message for Arizona: you guys have a major opportunity, and this is an opportunity, Steve, you're going to understand exactly what I'm saying," said Greene. "Mitch McConnell is pulling his support and pulling money from backing Blake Masters for Senate, and he's doing that because Blake Masters is not the type of senator Mitch McConnell wants in Washington. But Arizona has an opportunity that only they can pull off. If they elect Blake Masters and send him to the Senate here in Washington, D.C., they are going to be cutting the head off the snake and defeating Mitch McConnell, the RINO that has controlled the Senate for years now. This is the message that needs to be sent to Washington, Steve."