Josh Hawley ridiculed for demanding schools teach kids there is only “one gender”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is being mocked for a baffling argument that suggests he may be "gender-confused," according to HuffPost.

The conservative lawmaker's latest debacle stems from a fundraising email he recently sent. In that email, he raised concerns about teaching children that "more than one gender" exists; something he describes as "transgender propaganda."

According to HuffPost, Hawley insists teaching any more than that is "against nature, science, and common sense."

Per HuffPost: "The message asked readers if they want to 'keep Transphobic Propaganda OUT of our classrooms' and offered two options. The first was: 'YES - keep transgender propaganda out.' The second was the puzzling: 'No - Teach young children there is more than one gender.'"

Twitter users quickly pounced on Hawley's fumble.

"He didn't misspeak, Hawley doesn't recognize women as being people," one Twitter user wrote. "He only sees them as breeding machines. The only legitimate gender that exists in his world is men."

Another user added, "In a fundraising email to his supporters, Josh Hawley asked folks to give to his campaign so he could help stop schools from teaching that there's more than one gender. Not sure which gender he plans to eliminate."

A Twitter user also took the moment as an opportunity to mock Hawley's actions during the Capitol insurrection. With a clip of Capitol surveillance footage, the user tweeted, "Josh really identifies more as a runner than anything else."