Giuliani faces jail time for skimping on divorce settlement

On Friday, the New York Daily News reported that Donald Trump ally and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani could face jail time for contempt of court if he doesn't come up with $235,000 for his ex-wife Judith Nathan next month.

"Judge Michael Katz's order came after Giuliani, the ex-mayor and current Donald Trump adviser, skipped a court hearing in a lawsuit Nathan filed over his failure to heed the terms of their December 2019 divorce settlement, court officials said," reported Molly Crane-Newman.

"At a hearing Sept. 8, Giuliani said he would pay Nathan what she is owed — but complained she didn't file her paperwork properly," said the report. "'It's literally about three or four payments that amount to $45,000, which I will obviously pay,' Giuliani told the Daily News at the time. 'There was no reason for this because I would have paid them had she sent me a correct complaint.'"

This comes after a long string of embarrassments for Giuliani, who was a vocal proponent of former President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the election being stolen.

Giuliani is facing a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, an elections equipment company he falsely accused of rigging votes against the former president. He was also stripped of his license to practice law in New York over his election antics.

On top of that, Giuliani has also come under scrutiny by federal investigators for his dealings in Ukraine while he served as Trump's personal attorney, with the FBI even searching his apartment last year.