"If he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican”: Liz Cheney wants Trump far away from 2024 ballots

Liz Cheney had Trump on the mind during The Texas Tribune Festival held in Austin on Saturday, making it very clear that she wants his name nowhere to be found come 2024. In fact, the Wyoming GOP Rep. feels so strongly about this that she's willing to switch political sides if Trump becomes a presidential nominee.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee," Cheney said. "And if he is the nominee, I won't be a Republican."

When asked if she has plans to run for president herself, Cheney "dodged the question," according to CNN's coverage of the festival.

"It's not about me or making a decision about what I'm going to do," Cheney said. "I certainly will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump isn't anywhere close to the Oval Office."

As far as action items that coincide with her goal of blocking Trump from running for president again in 2024, Cheney said "she will campaign for Democrats to ensure that Republican candidates who promote election lies do not get elected," per CNN's reporting.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected," Cheney said, adding the Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona Governor to her no-no list.

Although Cheney is willing to help Democrats in a joint effort to keep Trump off the ballot, and even lean Democrat herself, she pumps the breaks at the idea of Democrats keeping control of the House of Representatives after the midterms, believing there to be many "bad policies" coming from the Biden administration.

"I think it's really important though, as voters are going to vote, that they recognize and understand what the Republican Conference consists of in the House of Representatives today."