Former "Real World" cast member Rachel Campos-Duffy lamented that a new monument to enslaved people kidnapped from Africa and the Caribbean islands and brought to the United States should highlight the awesomeness of White people.

The Gen. X conservative is married to conservative former tea party Congressman Sean Duffy, who has his own history of racist comments, particularly about Native Americans, who he and his spouse called alcoholics.

The proposal is a monument that would be placed at James Madison's Virginia plantation.

"We want to make this a national monument to the 'Invisible Founders,'" said trustee Rev. Larry Walker. He believes that slaves deserve equal credit for things like the Constitution and Bill of Rights because they were also building the country's structures and running the businesses and labor of the founding fathers. Madison owned 38 African American slaves when he died in 1836. None were freed when he died, which is something George Washington did.

"I wonder if this monument's gonna have this big giant sign explaining that it was the Democrats who were for, you know, keeping slaves and it was the Republicans not," Campos-Duffy said. "Or if it will celebrate all of the white Americans who died on behalf of freedom of slaves."

Since the mid-1900s, the Republican Party used racism in their "Southern Strategy" to co-opt racist voters and move them into their party. Democrats have since embraced equality for all people, while Republicans have continued to use that "Southern Strategy" up until the 2020 campaign for former President Donald Trump.

There were many founding fathers who didn't own slaves like Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Paine and John Adams, but the majority of those founders did own people.

Campos Duffy previously claimed that some Black people are saying immigrant detention camps are better than housing projects.

See the discussion below: