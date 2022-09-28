Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"

Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.

Weissmann, alongside former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman was interviewed by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.

Special master Raymond Dearie ordered Trump's lawyers to secure a document vendor, but in a Tuesday legal filing, the Department of Justice said none of the five major firms want to work for Trump, so the federal government guaranteed payment.

"I think there is something we can take away from what seems like a small potatoes kind of thing," Weissmann said. "I think what Donald Trump is doing is quiet quitting. He brought this case and he realized he is worse off from having brought this case."

Weissman noted reports attorney Chris Kise left only weeks after being paid $3 million.

"I wouldn't want to work on this either," he said.

"So he really strategically made a terrible blunder," Weissmann concluded.

Watch below or at this link: