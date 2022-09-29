Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce, says marriage “irretrievably broken”: report

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Perry Greene, the husband of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has filed for divorce.

"The petition stated that the Greenes' 27-year marriage was 'irretrievably broken' and indicated that the couple, who wed in college, had been separated for some time," reported A.J. McDougall. "Perry Greene motioned to have the divorce filed under seal, arguing 'that the record will contain sensitive personal and financial information, the public disclosure of which would negatively impact the parties' privacy interests.'"

The congresswoman provided a statement on the matter to The Daily Beast, which declined to reveal any further details of the divorce other than that to suggest the marriage was ending amicably.

"Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it," said the statement. "Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."