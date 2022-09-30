Trump-appointed judge declares boycott on Yale law clerks to protest “cancel culture”

During his four years in the White House, Donald Trump — with the help of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — appointed not only three U.S. Supreme Court Justices (Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch), but also, a long list lower federal court judges. One of them was U.S. Circuit Judge James C. Ho, who, according to Reuters, is now boycotting Yale Law School clerks because of "cancel culture."

During a Federalist Society speech in Kentucky on Thursday, September 29, Ho claimed that Yale "not only tolerates the cancellation of views — it actively practices it." And Ho, stressing that he is no longer hiring law clerks from Yale, encouraged other right-wing judges to boycott Yale as well.

Ho said of Yale, "Cancellations and disruptions seem to occur with special frequency."

One of the incidents Ho cited involved Kristen Waggoner, who now heads the far-right Christian fundamentalist legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). The Southern Poverty Law Center considers ADF, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, an anti-gay hate group.

During a March 2022 appearance at Yale, Waggoner was disrupted by pro-gay law students.

Ho told Reuters, "I don't want to cancel Yale. I want Yale to stop cancelling people like me."

Ho, born in Taiwan in 1973, has lived in the United States since childhood and is well-known in right-wing legal circles. The judge has had his critics on the libertarian right, but he is popular among social conservatives and Christian fundamentalists and was once a law clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas. Known for being a major culture-warrior, Ho has been active in the Federalist Society since the 1990s and has also worked with the First Liberty Institute (a right-wing Christian fundamentalist legal group). After Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death in 2020, Trump considered nominating Ho for the Supreme Court but ending up picking Barrett instead.