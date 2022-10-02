Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out at political enemies during Trump rally

Controversial first-term Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene traveled to Michigan to speak at Donald Trump's Saturday rally in Warren.

Speaking for more than twenty minutes, Greene lashed out at her political enemies and painted a dark portrait of a dystopian portrait of a country where Republicans are persecuted and transgender Americans are the "most protected class."

Greene both took the stage to the song "Gladiator" by Zayde Wølf.

"I had to keep on reaching up 'cause it was my time; To tear down the kingdom and call out the liars," Wølf sang. "Spent too much money on a therapist; Couldn't fix me, I accepted it."

Twice the crowd chanted, "lock her up" as Greene attacked Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and called for jailing doctors for gender reassignment surgeries.

She also attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the governor of California, among others.

"Democrats want Republicans dead and they've already started the killing," she said.

As Greene left the stage, Zayde Wølf played again.

"Picked a fight with the gods I'm the giant slayer," he sang. "Bone shaker, dominator;Freight train, wrecking ball, I'm the gladiator."

