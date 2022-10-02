Trump sings Ginni Thomas' praises

Donald Trump praised Ginni Thomas at a Saturday rally for continuing to believe his "big lie" about the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, testified on Thursday before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Following her testimony, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters Ginni Thomas still believes the election was stolen. That was confirmed by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

"As we talk about and think of the rigged and stolen of 2020 — presidential election, rigged and stolen — I would like to thank a great woman named Ginni Thomas," Trump said. "Do you know Ginni Thomas? Great woman."

Trump also described her husband as a "great man."

"But she said that she still believes the 2020 election," Trump said. "She didn't wilt under pressure like so many others that are weak people and stupid people, because once they wilt, they end up being a witness for a long time."

Even though Ginni Thomas was incorrect about the election, clinging to his lie earned Trump's praise.

"She said what she thought, she said what she believed in," Trump said. "Too many Republicans are weak and they're afraid and they better get strong fast or you're not going to have a Republican Party and you're not going to have a country anymore."

Trump then introduced MyPillow CEO and prominent election denier Mike Lindell.

Watch below: