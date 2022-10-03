Trump attacks Mitch McConnell on Truth Social with racist nickname for his wife

Former President Donald Trump has taken aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., suggesting that he must have some kind of "a death wish" due to his support of what he describes as "Democrat sponsored Bills."

On Friday, September 30, the former president took to his social media platform, Truth Social where he released a fiery rant criticizing the top-ranking Republican lawmaker.

According to Trump, McConnell is likely making this decision solely based on his disapproval of him.

"Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat-sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump," the former president asked during his rant, adding, "and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him? In any event, either reason is unacceptable."

Trump surmised that the Kentucky lawmaker must have a "death wish."

He concluded his post with a racial epithet directed toward McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, a Taiwanese native now a U.S. government official.

"He has a DEATH WISH," The former president added. "Must immediately seek help and advise from his China-loving wife, Coco Chow!"

While Trump did not offer specifics on the bills he was referring to, per the news outlet, the former president's ire may stem from McConnell's support of "a spending bill to avert a federal government shutdown and provide $12 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine in its ongoing defense of invasion from Vladimir Putin's Russia."