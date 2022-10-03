Woman at Trump rally calls Obama the Antichrist

A woman at a Trump rally told a conservative broadcasting network that she wanted to apologize to "humanity" after voting for former President Barack Obama.

Real America's Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam spoke to the woman, who identified herself as Jeanie, prior to a rally with former President Donald Trump in Michigan on Saturday.

"Tell me what you said when you walked up to me," Bergquam prompted.

"I wanted to apologize to humanity for voting for the Antichrist Obama," the woman stated. "I deeply apologize. I used to be a Democrat. I was blue all my life. I was also pro-choice and I was an atheist until Jan. 21, 2021."

The Trump supporter said that she had a "sudden awakening" when Joe Biden was sworn in as president.

"So I went from blue to red to MAGA!" she revealed. "And I'm here! And I absolutely love it!"

"We all make mistakes in our life," Bergquam replied. "And that's where God's grace comes in."

Watch below: