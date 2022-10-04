Taylor Greene’s husband wanted divorce sealed to protect “negative” info. Now he’s changed his mind

On Monday, The New Yorker's Charles Bethea reported that Perry Greene, the separated husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, has withdrawn his motion to put the couple's divorce proceedings under seal.

This is a reversal from when the divorce was first made public last week, when he requested the seal to prevent potentially "negative" personal information from being publicized.

That original filing described the Greenes' marriage as "irretrievably broken" and said the two had been separated for some time — but also appeared to emphasized that the divorce was amicable.

The divorce filing by Perry Greene also requests an equitable division of the couple's assets.

"Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it," Marjorie Taylor Greene previously told The Daily Beast in a statement. "Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children."

She also echoed her husband's request for confidentiality, saying "This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."