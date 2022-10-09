This delicious recipe for lo mai gai is from the kitchen of Lucas Sin

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

From the kitchen of Lucas Sin, this recipe for lo mai gai is delicious and well worth the effort. Lucas swears by using a rice cooker but if you don't have one, we found the perfect solution: an Instant Pot. To make sticky rice using an Instant Pot, place a steamer basket in the pot with 1 cup of water and rice. Cook the rice for 12 minutes, then let it release pressure naturally for 12 minutes. Remove the lid, put a clean towel between the lid and the pot, and let the rice sit for 15 minutes. — Food52

Lo Mai Gai (Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf) from Lucas Sin

Yields 6 servings Prep Time 2 hours Cook Time 2 hours