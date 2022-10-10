Inspired by Indian desserts, this quick version of funnel cake is spiced with fennel and saffron

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

"These are so light and beautiful. Quite nice after a really heavy meal, and they look really impressive, as if we've spent loads of time making it — but clearly, we haven't.

"You can top [the funnel cakes] with all sorts of fresh cream, some berries . . . ice cream, some chocolate sauce, some caramel sauce — I can go on and on. The options are endless." — Chetna Makan

Watch this recipe

Fennel and Saffron Funnel Cake

Yields 4 funnel cakes Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 10 minutes