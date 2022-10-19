Marjorie Taylor Greene thought she was honoring “Confederate soldiers” at Union army monument

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday appeared to publicly struggle with her state's history during the Civil War.

"Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder Brigade," Greene posted to Truth Social. "I will always defend our nation's history!"

Union Army Colonel John T. Wilder commanded the brigade of mounted infantry armed with 7-shot Spencer repeating rifles.

The Indiana War memorial states, "'From the many, one' may best describe Col. John T. Wilder's Lightning Brigade. The unit was made up of 'citizen soldiers' from the farms of Indiana and Illinois. The brigade was unique because it was created as a unit that could move with the speed of cavalry but fight with the power of infantry."

"This new concept was tested during the long days of fighting at the battle of Chickamauga where Wilder's Brigade saved the Union Army from almost certain destruction on two occasions," the Indiana War Memorial explains. "Due to the brigade's performance, Gen. George H. Thomas was able to make a rock-like stand to save the Union Army. From that day forward, General Thomas would be known as 'The Rock of Chicamauga.'"

She also posted video showing she had climbed the 136 stairs to the top of the 85-ft tower.