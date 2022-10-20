“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”

Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday's bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.

"To the other big story we mentioned involving criminal liability for the former president, a federal judge in California today ordered emails turned over to the Jan. 6 committee saying they indicate the former president knew his voter fraud claims were wrong but pushed them anyway," CNN's Anderson Cooper.

For analysis, the anchor interviewed Conway and Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as director of strategic communications in Trump's White House.

Conway said, "this is a smoking gun for the prosecutor in Georgia and the Georgia investigation is very advanced. This is going to be a very important document and exhibit in the charges that I'm sure she's going to bring."

Griffin noted she had heard Trump complain about the fact he had lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

"So the fact is most people around Trump, including Trump himself, knew he lost, but they wanted to desperately cling to power in any way they could," she said. "I would agree with George, I do think this is the closest thing to a smoking gun in just deliberate wrongdoing."

"It kind of reeks of desperation," Griffin said. I think he's in a place he feels cornered in various different investigations."

"This man is cornered at every turn and he's not surrounded by wise legal council, so think you will see further acts of desperation from him," she said.

Conway said Trump would be unable to block the emails from being handed over to the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"This is going to be used against him and it is a devastating, as I said, a devastating piece of evidence," Conway said.

"I agree with Alyssa, he's a desperate man and he's getting more and more desperate," he continued. "I think we will see that over the coming months. He will run for president, in effect, for protection against these legal proceedings, but there will be too many of them and I think we're going to see the -- you know, I think he might get the nomination anyway, but I think we will see the meltdown to end all meltdowns of a public figure."

Watch below or at this link.