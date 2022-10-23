Alex Jones says CIA told him Obama was secret fan: "Obama likes you; he cares about you"

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones believes that former President Barack Obama secretly was a fan who liked and cared about him.

During an interview with the Human Events Daily podcast on Sunday, Jones revealed that he had been visited by the CIA when Obama was president.

"In the last two years of Obama's administration — not bragging," Jones said, "they sent a high-level CIA guy to meet with me and he said, 'Listen, Obama likes you, he cares about you. Just stop attacking him. Come on board. Come to us, you know, to New York.'"

Jones also dropped Elon Musk's name.

"But it's not about me," he continued. "You asked the Elon Musk question. I can't say everything at this point but when you actually get told directly by these people — and I'll leave it at that — when you directly have dinner with these people — and I'm not going to say Elon Musk, but I'll just leave it at that — and they tell you to your face, 'No, we know you're right.'"

"I'm just like, wow, this is the next level," Jones remarked. "I'm not getting directives from anybody. I just have had a lot of these high-level people in the last two years reach out. And it started with that meeting two years ago."

In 2016, Obama mocked Jones after the conspiracy theorist claimed that the then-president was a demon who smelled like sulfur.