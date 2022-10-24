Ted Cruz confronted on “The View” during tense segment: “Were you lying then or are you lying now?”

During a contentious appearance on The View, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, faced a flurry of questions from the show's hosts, peppering him with questions over Donald Trump's stolen election claims and other elements of extremism in his party. At one point, co-host Ana Navarro brought up a viral and embarrassing moment from the 2016 campaign, when Cruz was running for president.

"Donald Trump went incredibly personal when it came to you," Navarro told Cruz. "He suggested that your father may have been involved in Kennedy's assassination, and he called your wife, Heidi, ugly."

Navarro then played a video clip of Cruz calling Trump a "pathological liar" and a man who is "utterly amoral," and asked him how he justified his support for Trump in the wake of such personal insults. "Were you lying then, or are you lying now?" Navarro asked Cruz.

Cruz replied that the prior feud with Trump was just due to the fact that they were locked in a primary "where Donald Trump and I beat the living crap out of each other," and claimed that both his father and his wife "laughed" when they heard Trump's insults.

"We went after each other and at the end of the day, [Trump] won, and I had to make a decision to make in November of 2016 ... I could have decided my feelings were hurt, take the ball and go home and not do my job."

Watch video below or at this link.