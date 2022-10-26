During a press conference on Wednesday held with lawyer Gloria Allred, a woman going by Jane Doe read a statement alleging that GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her into having an abortion in 1993.

This latest allegation, which Walker denies, comes weeks after news circulated that Walker paid for another girlfriend's abortion in 2009. Walker vehemently denied the 2009 allegation, same as he is doing now, saying that he had no idea who the woman was, but it was later revealed that she was mother to one of his children.

Jane Doe, who attended Wednesday's press conference virtually in an effort to protect her identity, says that she began her relationship with Walker in 1987 while he was playing for the Dallas Cowboys. As their relationship progressed, she would make trips to spend time with him after he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, according to CNN.

"He has publicly taken the position that he is about life and against abortion under any circumstance when in fact he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it," says Doe. "Herschel Walker is a hypocrite, and he is not fit to be a US Senator . . . We don't need people in the US senate who profess one thing and do another. Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions, but he pressured me to have one."

Doe goes on to say that the first time Walker leaned on her to get the abortion, she wasn't able to go through with it, so he leaned harder.

"After discussing the pregnancy with Herschel several times, he encouraged me to have an abortion and gave me the money to do so. I went to a clinic in Dallas but simply couldn't go through with it, I left the clinic in tears," says Doe.

"[He] drove me to the clinic the following day and waited for hours in the parking lot until I came out. I was devastated because I felt like I was pressured into having the abortion."

Walker spoke out against the allegations against him while at a campaign event in Georgia saying "I already told people this is a lie, and I'm not going to entertain, continue to carry a lie along. And I also want to let you know that I didn't kill JFK either."

Watch video from Wednesday's press conference with Doe and Allred below: