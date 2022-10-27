Hosts of a local Georgia call-in show were confused this week when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., suddenly disappeared when questions came in.

The show "Night Talk" on UCTV in North Georgia has citizens call in to ask questions. Greene was happy to answer questions from co-host Judy O'Neal about the scandals she's faced over the past few years, including the text messages she exchanged with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about attempting to overthrow the 2020 election.

The questions Greene faced from callers weren't complex, and one even told her how "proud" she was of the voting record Greene had in Congress. The show went to a commercial and Greene disappeared.

Her spokesperson told Newsweek that she appeared for over an hour and that was all she was scheduled for.

O'Neal said: "Well, we're back without Marjorie Taylor Greene... she's gone."

"We'll take your calls and comments and whatever you have to say, but she left. She said she'd enjoyed my show and she's through, and she got up and left," O'Neal added. "So, she's outta here. Nothing I can do about that."

The show had a political commercial from Greene's opponent, Marcus Flowers, and upon returning from the commercial, that's when Greene disappeared.